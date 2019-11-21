Logan Paul To Officially Appeal KSI Defeat

Spread the word!













YouTube personality Logan Paul will officially appeal his defeat to KSI in their boxing match earlier this month.

After their white-collar boxing match ended in a split draw last year, the two met professionally in a rematch promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. It was a back-and-forth bout that ultimately ended with KSI getting the split decision win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However, there was plenty of controversy with Paul being deducted two points following his knockdown of KSI. The American caught him with a beautiful uppercut but then proceeded to grab him and land another one as KSI was going down.

In the end, the final scorecards read 56-55, 57-54 and 55-56 in favor of KSI. Had Paul only been deducted one point, he wouldn’t have lost. That is why he has decided to appeal the result:

“My team and I have decided to file an official appeal for the fight because we just don’t believe that the outcome was right,” Paul told TMZ (via MMA Mania). “The two-point deduction was the reason I full out split decision lost the fight.

“By no means am I afraid of losing, but I truthfully 100-percent believe I did not lose this fight.”

