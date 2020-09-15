The newest UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev has shown his softer side. The undefeated 26-year-old has been caught on camera helping a homeless man in Las Vegas and even buying him some food from a local McDonalds – check it out.

Chimaev burst onto the scene earlier this year scoring back-to-back victories on ‘Fight Island’ in July. The Russian born Swedish fighter made his UFC debut at middleweight against John Phillips. He dominated the first round before sinking in a submission early in round two. Ten days later and Chimaev was back action again – this time competing at welterweight. Once again he dominated the fight and managed to stop UFC newcomer Rhys McKee inside one round.

Post-fight White revealed he was hoping to book Chimaev’s third fight with the promotion for UFC 252. The undefeated prospect then began calling out the biggest and best fighters at welterweight including Demian Maia, Conor McGregor, Mike Perry, and even the 170lb champ, Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and fans were forced to wait a little longer than anticipated to see Chimaev back in action.

Chimaev will now fight Meerschaert at middleweight at UFC Vegas this coming Saturday before taking on Demian Maia in October. ‘GM3’ and many others have found this double-booking to be disrespectful but UFC boss, Dana White insists it is just because Chimaev is so talented and eager to compete.

“The thing is, the guy wants to keep fighting,” he said at the Dana White’s Contender Series 32 post-fight press conference. “He wants all these fights back-to-back. It’s no disrespect to his opponent, he’s either going to win or lose. That has nothing to do with us. That’s up to them, but to do that, for him to really fight two fights in a row, you have to book him. And for a guy like him, I would never do that for somebody else. I’d be like, ‘Relax. Let’s see if you get through this fight,’ but what I’ve seen from him, I’m willing to do that with him.”

Does seeing Khamzat Chimaev helping the homeless make your more of a fan?