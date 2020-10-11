UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has given fans some exciting behind the scenes footage as he prepares to fight at UFC 254 later this month. The undefeated Russian will attempt to unify the 155lb division for the second time in as many fights against interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje on October 24.

Nurmagomedov has been spending some time in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the bout and has now released episode one of his UAE training camp on YouTube – check it out below.

‘The Eagle’ has established himself as one of the most dominant figures in all of sport throughout his 28 professional MMA fights. Since joining the UFC back in 2012 he has looked as close to perfect as humanly possible. Nurmagomedov has dispatched 11 different opponents without suffering any real damage and rarely losing a round. The 32-year-old has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza to cement his lightweight legacy. He now faces another top contender in Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ earned his shot a Nurmagomeov is epic style last time out. Gaethje dominated former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the vast majority of their UFC 249 main event scheduled for five rounds. Gaethje put such a brutal beating on ‘El Cuccy’ that referee Herb Dean mercifully waved off the fight despite the fact Ferguson was still standing in the fifth and final round. Prior to that Gaethje has scored three consecutive first round KO’s over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

Who do you think will win at UFC 254? Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje?