Video: Greg Hardy Gets Disqualified In UFC Debut

Greg Hardy had a ton of critics heading into his UFC debut against Allen Crowder in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The controversial ex-NFL player had run through all three of his previous professional opponents, felling them in less than one minute apiece. But his sordid past involving domestic violence made him the opposite of a fan favorite. And what he did at UFC on ESPN+ 1 was without a doubt the worst possible outcome.

After a back-and-forth first round where Hardy landed some big shots early but found some resistance on the ground, the wheels came off in the second. Hardy nailed Crowder with a blatantly illegal knee when he was down on a knee. Then he made things even worse by landing a follow-up punch when referee Dan Miragliotta grabbed him. Crowder couldn’t continue and Hardy was disqu alified.

Not a good look for his UFC debut. The worst, in fact. Watch the illegal strikes that earned Hardy his first MMA loss: