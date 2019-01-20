UFC on ESPN+ 1 Results: Allen Crowder Defeats Greg Hardy Due To Illegal Knee

A new era in combat sports is under way as UFC on ESPN+ 1 is upon us.

With 13 fights in total on the night, the first collaboration between the world leader in combat sports and the leading sports network should be epic.

Championship title fights are rare and to have a champion vs champion fight not on a PPV card is even stranger. It is, however, a good gesture by the UFC. The promotion has absolutely stacked this first ESPN+ card that culminates with flyweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his title against the bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw.

But before the main event kicks off, there are five other main card fights that need to play out.

In the co-main event of the evening, controversial figure Greg Hardy will make his official UFC debut when he takes on Allen Crowder.

Hardy, a former NFL All Pro, is only three fights into his combat sports career. However, he has finished every one of his fights in under one minute via violent KO.

Crowder will definitely have an experience advantage over Hardy. However, he is coming off of a loss in his last fight to Justin Willis at UFC 218.

Round One

Hardy goes right after Crowder and lands a right hand. Crowder handles it nicely and lands one of his own. The fighters clinch momentarily. Hardy throws a jab and a low kick. He blasts a knee to the gut of Crowder. Crowder scores a takedown and stalls the action. Hardy starts to sneak out the back but Crowder manages to get Hardy back to the ground. He mounts Hardy and lands a couple elbows. Hardy wall walks to get back to his feet. Crowder is using a front headlock to get Hardy down but Hardy slides out and ends up on top of Crowder with 45 seconds left in the round. Hardy lands a punch but Crowder gets up as the round ends.

Round Two

Hardy throws a lunging jab to start the second frame. He throws a superman punch to follow. Crowder answers back with a hard right hand of his own. Hardy just misses a big uppercut. This round has a much slower pace thus far. Hardy lands a right hand as he looks much more controlled this round. Crowder starts talking smack with his hands at his sides. He is begging Hardy to throw a punch. The fighters engage. Hardy throws a knee that hits a downed Crowder. The fight is over. Hardy throws an illegal knee.

Allen Crowder defeats Greg Hardy via DQ (illegal strike) at 2:28 of round two