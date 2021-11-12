UFC middleweight contender Darren Till’s viral lookalike has teamed up with UFC fighter Molly McCann to call out the English MMA star.

It all started when MMA fans, and most notably MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, found a TikTok clip of a belligerent man in a Liverpool shop that looked and sounded a lot like Till. After the clip went viral, Till took the jokes in stride and had fun at his own expense.

Ooooh d’ya thiiiink yerrrr arrrre ehhhhh? pic.twitter.com/SZiKYWH9C4 — Mike (@MikAlexH) July 17, 2021

Many wondered what happened to the man in the clip and if he and Till would ever connect on social media. In the latest chapter of their likeness, the man met McCann at her gym and jokingly took the time to call out Till for a fight.

Darren Till’s Viral Lookalike Has Called Him Out

Times are hard friends are few 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q3PekmRHbv — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) November 12, 2021

Till is regarded as one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC, especially in the U.K. His brash personality when promoting his fights combined with his comedy away from the cage has propelled him into a global star.

But Till hasn’t had a lot to laugh about in recent months. He’s lost two of his last three fights since moving up to middleweight following a title run at welterweight. Till lost his lone shot at UFC gold to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

Despite his recent struggles in the octagon, Till has one of the largest social media followings in the UFC, rivaled only by UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis. Till has accumulated 1.4 million followers on Instagram where he posts memes, edited photos of his fighting rivals, and much more.

Till recently lost to Derek Brunson and later revealed that he had suffered a torn ACL just days before the fight. He went on to also suffer a gruesome eye injury in the fight.

Till is hoping to return to the octagon soon. And, who knows? It could be against someone who looks and sounds just like him.

