Former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier has made good on his promise (kind of) to train with the newest MMA starlet Khamzat Chimaev during both men’s stay on ‘Fight Island’

The undefeated Swedish prospect flew into Yas Island, Abu Dhabi a few days ago, and instantly begun looking for a fight. Chimaev immediately called out a bunch of fighters on landing. He later asked Cormier to come train with him – check out the two fighter’s cool social media interaction below.

@dc_mma my brother it would be an honour for me if we can train tonight 😁👑 pic.twitter.com/I1OnoKDdv1 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 16, 2020

Whenever u can champ I can 24 hours ✊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 16, 2020

Later on in the evening, it appears the pair met up in a hotel lobby and got their training session in. Cormier and Chimaev were caught on camera exchanging wrestling techniques after bumping into each other – check it out below.

This wrestling match between @KChimaev and @dc_mma in the hotel lobby is everything 🤣



(via redfurymma_official/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jMMDb83AeZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 17, 2020

Cormier announced his retirement the sport after falling short in his highly anticipated trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252. ‘DC’ followed through on his announcement by withdrawing from the USADA testing pool and the official UFC rankings. He is currently in talks to sign with the WWE. Cormier has already caught the attention of several professional wrestling stars who have been bashing him in the media, including Booker T.

Chimaev burst onto the scene earlier this year at ‘Fight Island’. He made his promotional debut against John Phillips at middleweight, dominating the fight before getting a second-round submission win. Ten days later he was back inside the Octagon, this time competing at welterweight against UFC newcomer Rhys McKee. Chimaev looked even more impressive in that fight, utilizing his elite-level wrestling to smother McKee on the floor and forced the first-round stoppage.

The two-weight UFC fighter was back in action for his third bout with the company at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley on September 19. His opponent was long-time middleweight contender Gerald Meerschaert who was supposed to provide Chimaev with his toughest test to date. The 26-year-old clearly didn’t get the memo and proceeded to KO Meerschaert with the first punch of the fight

Chimaev is currently looking for an opponent for his next UFC bout. Several fighters including Leon Edwards and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson have distanced themselves from the undefeated prospect. However, as of late he has attracted the attention of Neil Magny, Chris Weidman and Darren Till who have all put themselves forward as potential opponents.

Do you think Daniel Cormier and Khamzat Chimaev will actually link up for a real training session?