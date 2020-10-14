The newest UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev has arrived in Abu Dhabi and is now looking for an opponent to square off against on ‘Fight Island’. Chimaev has been active on social media since flying into the current fight capital of the world. The undefeated prospect has already called out former UFC fighter Luke Barnatt and current middleweight contender Darren Till.

UFC president Dana White also announced on social media that Chimaev will have a fight booked in the next two days but didn’t specify if the bout would take place on Yas Island although it’s safe to assume that is the plan.

The undefeated Swedish fighter burst onto the scene earlier this year at ‘Fight Island’. Chimaev made his promotional debut against John Phillips at middleweight, dominating the fight before getting a second-round submission win. Ten days later he was back inside the Octagon, this time competing at welterweight against UFC newcomer Rhys McKee. Chimaev looked even more impressive in that fight, utilizing his elite-level wrestling to smother McKee on the floor and forced the first-round stoppage.

Chimaev was back in action for his third bout with the company at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley on September 19. His opponent was long-time middleweight contender Gerald Meerschaert who was supposed to provide Chimaev with his toughest test to date. The 26-year-old clearly didn’t get the memo and proceeded to KO Meerschaert with the first punch of the fight

Chimaev was briefly linked to a fight with BJJ wizard Demian Maia but that fight never came to fruition. White instead announced that Chimaev would headline a card in Las Vegas later this year. The middleweight and welterweight phenom has since been searching for a willing dance partner but has had no luck yet. Leon Edwards, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Chris Weidman have all distanced themselves from a fight with the yet to be ranked Chimaev.

Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev compete on ‘Fight Island’?