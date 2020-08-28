UFC President Dana White made headlines outside of the UFC last night as he spoke at the Republican National Convention and endorsed President Trump for re-election.

President Trump posted the full video of his friend Dana White speaking at the RNC last night.

“Hey everyone, I am Dana White, the president of the UFC. Many of you know who I am, what I do, and that I am friends with the President. I spoke at this convention four years ago and I’m back because I believe we need President Trump’s leadership now more than ever. Before the pandemic, President Trump built the greatest economy in our nation’s history, and created opportunities for all Americans like no one before him. Financial markets hit all-time highs, unemployment at an all-time low, and we weren’t facing the lawless destruction that now is occurring in a few of our great cities,” White said.

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society. Police departments and other law enforcement, even some fire departments have faced opposition from many in this country. But they are always the people asked to step up when things at their worst and put themselves at risk. That has certainly been the case during this ongoing pandemic. Come on America. Defunding these vital positions is not the answer. The first responders have always taken care of us, and now more than ever, we need to take care of them.”

White praised Trump’s leadership and touted that the president has always had the “health and safety” of Americans first and foremost in his mind, before going onto to elaborate how Trump was able to help get professional sports leagues, including the UFC, back on track during the pandemic.

White concluded his speech by formally endorsing President Trump for re-election, adding that he hopes the country can figure out how to deal with all its problems.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s re-elect President Trump. Let’s figure out what the problems are and continue to find solutions to those problems, then let’s get to work,” White said. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Certainly, some controversial headlines might come out of this for the UFC President. What do you make of Dana White speaking at the RNC? Does it affect your opinion?