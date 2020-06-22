VIDEO | Dana White Drops Epic Promo Ahead Of UFC 251 On Fight Island

Spread the word!













Dana White has released a new video to promote UFC 251 which will take place on ‘Fight Island’ on July 11. The card is stacked and will feature three UFC title bouts, as well as a bunch of other exciting match-ups.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns in the main event. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight strap for the first time against the man he dethroned last time out, Max Holloway. Jose Aldo and Petr Yan will also duke it out for the bantamweight title which was recently made vacant by the now retired Henry Cejudo.

In order to allow international fighters to compete during the ongoing global pandemic and subsequent travel bans, White secured a private island and has been making it fight ready for the past few months. The official location has since been confirmed to be Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The island will host four consecutive cards next month on July 11, 15, 18, and 25.

Check out the UFC 251 promo video posted by Dana White below…