Video: Conor McGregor Releases Footage Of Him Sparring Again

Conor McGregor wanted to show fight fans around the world what he’s been up to lately.

It’s been well established by now that the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is in the middle of some ongoing legal issues.

Just last month during fight week of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event, McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who got into an argument with McGregor’s training partner, Artem Lobov, earlier that week.

This led to McGregor attacking the fighter bus that had Khabib on and he was arrested as a result.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor still has a court date set for June 14th to face his charges.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor’s status as an active MMA fighter is on hold once again due to his recent arrest. Moving along to the footage, which is the first glimpse of him sparring since his boxing bout, McGregor wanted to show off his skills to his fans.

Since that time from when he competed last, he has stayed in the gym but has only posted photos of it. He uploaded two videos to his Instagram account, one of him striking and a second of him grappling.

As of this writing, McGregor’s Instagram account was having server issues, but fans have already put the footage up on Twitter, which you can see here.

Conor McGregor releases security camera training clip captioned simply, "McGregor Sports and Entertainment." pic.twitter.com/B8lQ8JrMQn — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) May 9, 2018

The second clip from Conor McGregor shows him continuing the sequence, going off on some sort of caveman beatdown. pic.twitter.com/3iv0WJ0Y8F — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) May 9, 2018

McGregor Sports and Entertainment. https://t.co/EDYRM4ETnT — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2018

Many fight fans believed that McGregor’s next fight would be against Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title and that could still be the case.

However, the other option could be the rumored rematch with Mayweather inside of the Octagon. Time will tell how this all plays out.