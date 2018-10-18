Video: Conor McGregor Pitches Massive Fight At Cowboys Stadium

Last Sunday (October 14, 2018) we found out that Conor McGregor most certainly could not throw an NFL football. That won’t stop the UFC’s biggest name from pitching a fight at Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

McGregor was seen hyping up the Cowboys before their amazing 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If that wasn’t enough, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott used McGregor’s infamous “Billionaire Strut” to celebrate. The Irish megastar even reportedly went out to a club with Elliott that night.

But the biggest and most important interaction McGregor had at the NFL game was most definitely with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With a monster UFC fight having been rumored for Cowboys stadium for years, McGregor wants to be the one to finally do it.

McGregor’s Pitch

NFL Films caught McGregor’s conversation with Jones. ‘The Notorious’ insisted now was the time to finally bring the UFC Octagon to ‘Jerry’s World’:

“It is a spectacle, this place. That octagon has got to be in the center one day. I’m going to make that happen. Especially now after being here and seeing it. I know it was rumored many times. We never got there but now is the time.”

Indeed the UFC’s biggest star is the only man who could conceivably pack Cowboys Stadium and its 80,000-seat capacity. The stadium held a record crowd of 105,121 fans for a 2009 football game between the Cowboys and the New York Giants.

McGregor is still on top of the MMA game, but that could be changing if he doesn’t start winning again. He’s 2-2 in his last four UFC bouts and doesn’t have a win since 2016. He could pack Cowboys Stadium for a fight with perhaps Nate Diaz, but he’s probably right that the time is now to do it.

With a few more losses, that date at Cowboys Stadium will inch farther away.