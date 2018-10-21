Video: Conor McGregor Motivates Irish Boxing Champion In Boston

Conor McGregor has been making quite the rounds at sporting events since UFC 229. First, there was his infamous football fail at the Dallas Cowboys game last weekend. Next, he gave some World Series tickets to Boston firefighters. So it’s no surprise McGregor motivates an Irish boxing champion in ‘Beantown.’

‘The Notorious’ made a visit to undefeated boxer Katie Taylor’s dressing room prior to her title bout versus Cindy Serrano at the TD Garden in Boston last night. There, the UFC’s biggest star offered words of encouragement and motivation to the undefeated double titleholder.

Watch it courtesy of Matchroom Boxing on Twitter right here:

There’s no quantifiable way to know how much McGregor’s words affected Taylor’s performance, but the result was great nonetheless.

She retained her titles with a unanimous decision win over Serrano. The win was her third victory in 2018. It also extended her unbeaten record to 11-0.

As for McGregor, well, he’s showing no lasting lamentations for his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. The two rival stars will appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on October 24 to determine the punishments for their post-fight brawl.

McGregor has called for a rematch with “The Eagle,” yet he still seems more focused on promoting his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey than getting his title back. Based on the initial public reaction to the booze, perhaps that’s the best course of action.