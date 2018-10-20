Video: Conor McGregor Hands Out World Series Tickets

Conor McGregor has been seen living it up lately. Much of that has been involving American pro sports. He loves them so much in fact, that it’s apparently time Mcgregor hands out World Series tickets.

That was just the case in a recent video from TMZ Sports, where McGregor gave 10 tickets to Boston firefighters. McGregor showed up at Boston’s Back Bay fire station to hand out the tickets:

Of course, McGregor also had to toast a bottle of his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey in support of the local Boston Red Sox winning the World Series title.

McGregor may have lost his last fight in a one-sided beating from Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he’s showing no ill effects from it. He made the reported biggest payday in MMA history in the fight. It’s rumored to be around $50 million.

Add that to his quickly expanding whiskey business, and McGregor wanted to give something back to the community of Boston. The Irish love him there, and he gave them even more reason to.

Now, he awaits potential punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his UFC 229 post-fight brawl. “The Notorious” will appear before the commission on October 24.