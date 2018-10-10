Video: Conor McGregor Apologized To Khabib Mid-Fight At UFC 229

There’s no secret that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov don’t like each other one bit.

They’ve always been tenuous rivals-in-waiting for years. However, their mild beef was kicked into full-on bad blood when McGregor stormed the Barclays Center and threw a dolly through a bus containing Nurmagomedov this April. ‘The Eagle’ then won the title by defeating short-notice replacement Al Iaquinta.

That meant Khabib vs. McGregor was an even bigger foregone conclusion than it was before. The bout was booked for last weekend’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov won via fourth-round submission, making a huge statement in the process. However, the rivalry was far from over. He chose to mar that statement by leaping into the crowd to fight McGregor’s good friend Dillon Danis.

It’s all resulted in one of the most chaotic spectacles the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever witnessed. And that’s saying a lot. McGregor wants a rematch in the near future, yet Khabib supposedly wants a record-setting payday to fight a man he already dominated. We’ll see what happens.

For now, some surprising evidence has arisen. It suggests the Khabibvs. McGregor rivalry may not be as deep-seeded as the promotion would suggest.

Well, at least not from McGregor’s point of view.

A video has surfaced from MMA News Depot that seems to show the Irish megastar actually apologizing to ‘The Eagle’ following the third round. McGregor said his personal insults and such were “only business.” Check it out here and decide for yourself: