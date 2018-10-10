Quote: Khabib Wants’ Record-Breaking Payday’ To Rematch Conor

Conor McGregor wants a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” handed McGregor the second loss of his UFC career this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). After a two-year hiatus, McGregor returned in attempt to hand Khabib the first loss of his career. Instead, the Irishman was submitted in the fourth round via neck crank.

After the fight, emotions ran rampant as a huge brawl broke out between both teams. Complaints against both Khabib and McGregor will be pursued by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Shortly after the fight, however, McGregor began calling for a rematch.

This is interesting considering the lopsidedness of the fight. Regardless, given McGregor’s mega-star status and the financial interest surrounding a rematch, it’s likely to happen. Khabib’s teammate, Luke Rockhold, believes the Russian would be open to a rematch with McGregor.

However, it’d have to be for a big payday, as he told TMZ Sports: