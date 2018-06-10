Video: Colby Covington & Michael Bisping Exchange Heated Words After UFC 225

Newly crowned UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is riding high.

The top contender is coming off the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career.

As seen in the co-main event of the main card for Saturday’s (June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Covington was able to score a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos to win the interim welterweight title.

If you recall, the original plan was for them to fight at the UFC 224 pay-per-view event Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, those plans got scrapped.

This leads us to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Covington made an appearance on the UFC 225 post-fight show on FOX Sports 1 after the event where he spoke with Karyn Bryant, Kenny Florian, Michelle Waterson, and Bisping.

This led to a heated exchange between Bisping and Covington. It all started once Covington started out the interview by addressing the studio panel as “his haters” and saying the foursome was about to “make excuses” for his decision win over RDA.

He then went after Bisping’s coach Jason Parillo, who also coached dos Anjos for UFC 225. Thus, this led to Bisping not being very happy about it.

As a result of this big win and winning the interim welterweight title belt, Covington is slated to take on UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at a date that has yet to be officially announced.

Both fighters have expressed interest in fighting at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. However, the UFC has yet to officially announce the bout.