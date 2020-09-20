Colby Covington was barely off the phone to President Donald Trump, who was full of praise for Covington’s dominant win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, when he was locked horns in a verbal battle with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman live on TV.

“Wait until the next time I see you,” Covington said. “You’re not going to get a chance to call fake nut shots. You’re not going to get a chance to call fake eye pokes and gets 10 minutes of time out and get a fake stoppage. You’re on borrowed time, motherf*cker. I’m getting my belt back.”

“First go wipe your mouth, you’ve got a little something on it from the president,” Usman said.

The two rivals were at each other’s necks for the duration of the interview, throwing insults and reminiscing on their December championship bout at UFC 245. Covington lost their first clash via TKO but claimed Usman was a cheater who received assistance from the referee of the fight, Marc Goddard.

The interview between fresh from the Octagon Covington and the analyst for the night Usman was as volatile as they come. Covington finished the interview by shouting down the lens of the camera, whereas Usman simply antagonised and laughed.

“Wait ‘til I see you next time, ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’” Covington threatened, using his coined nickname for the welterweight champ. “Wait ‘til I see you next time! You’re dead! We’ve got unfinished business! Show up! I’m coming for you.”

Colby Covington was throwing all the classic insults towards his firm rival Usman. He accused the champ of being boring, a drug cheat, and even called him ugly. Usman smiled throughout and simply stated “I broke your face”, referring to the broken jaw Covington sustained in their first clash.

“Tell me right now what happens next time,” Usman said after listening to another verbal barrage from Covington.

“I’m knocking your ass out,” Covington said. “You’re going out cold, I guarantee it. Just like I wobbled you. I know you lost all those brain cells. I know you’re delusional right now. Wait next time until I see you. You better train hard. Keep doing that EPO. Keep it up. I don’t need nothing. This is raw American steel. I’ve got the president of the United States. Dragon energy. When I see you, you’re dead.”

Usman saw the funny side of Covington’s tirade.

“Game of Thrones out here, huh? Dragon Energy, huh. Alright. OK.”

President Dana White insisted to broadcaster Megan Olivi that Gilbert Burns is Usman’s next opponent, with their first scheduled fight at UFC 251 falling through due to Burns testing positive for COVID-19. Jorge Masvidal ended up stepping in for Burns and lost a decision to Usman. Covington and Masvidal have a deep rivalry, and a bout between the two would surely cause sparks to fly.

“That fight is a long time coming,” Covington said. “He talked a lot of talk. He said a lot of stuff in the media, screaming in the old gym all the time. Come see me. You talk the talk, walk the walk. Let’s step in that octagon. Let’s find out what happens. I’m going to melt you, motherf*cker. Jorge Masvidal, you stabbed me in the back, that’s why you’re the ‘Street Judas’ now. There’s nowhere to run. There’s nowhere to hide. You’re on borrowed time, too.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Who should be next for Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal?