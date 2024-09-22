Video – Colby Covington Chokes Out Rap Star Lil Pump

ByCurtis Calhoun
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington will stop at nothing to improve his skills, even at the expense of his friends.

Covington hasn’t fought in the UFC Octagon since a unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last year. As of this writing, he hasn’t competed in 2024, and nothing is formally in the works for his return.

Covington remains active in the gym despite his long hiatus from competition. An injury he suffered against Edwards hampered his return timeline to the Octagon.

While hanging out with rapper Lil Pump, Covington entered an impromptu grappling match. As expected, it didn’t go the novice’s way.

Colby Covington chokes rapper to sleep

Watch Covington choke rapper Lil Pump to sleep below.

Covington and Lil Pump are strong supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump sat cageside to watch Covington at UFC 296, but the fight didn’t go Covington’s way.

Covington was linked to numerous potential matchups in 2024, including a clash against former American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier. He was in the mix to face Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 before negotiations fell through the cracks.

Covington has earned wins over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masivdal, and Tyron Woodley during his UFC tenure. Despite three title losses, he remains transfixed on big-money fights.

In the meantime, Covington is making the most of his time outside of the cage to recharge and recover. Meanwhile, Lil Pump likely won’t grapple again with him anytime soon.

Curtis Calhoun is a Combat Sports Contributor based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016.

