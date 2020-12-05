Claressa Shields has released footage of her training at Jackson-Wink ahead of her eagerly anticipated MMA debut.

Shields claimed gold at the London and Rio de Janeiro summer Olympic Games, and in a four-year professional career, has been unmatched. ‘T-Rex’ has claimed titles in three weight classes and is currently the undisputed champion at 160lbs.

The 25-year-old has longed been talked about in MMA circles and has often been linked to fights with dual-weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes and Bellator featherweight queen Cris Cyborg. However, many had expected the two MMA fighters to cross over into boxing in order to make a mega-money bout with Shields.

Earlier this week it was revealed ‘T-Rex’ would be transitioning from boxing to MMA when she inked a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL). The 10-0 boxer is the second high-profile PFL signing in quick succession after the promotion snapped up former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum recently. Shields revealed she plans to compete in boxing and MMA in 2021.

“I’m still gonna box and do MMA at the same time,” Shields told ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto, recently. “I could box in my sleep. That’s not something that I really have to worry about. I’m gonna spend a lot of time learning and just growing in MMA, but I’m still gonna accept my mandatory challenges in boxing. I’m gonna fight those girls. I’m gonna beat them, but I plan on having maybe two or three boxing matches and two to three MMA fights next year.

Since news of her PFL signing fans have been speculating about which gym she will link up with to improve her MMA skills. Yesterday she gave an indication that her MMA training may take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico after posting up videos to social media which show her training at Jackson-Wink MMA – the home of UFC legend Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

Do you think Claressa Shields will find success in MMA?