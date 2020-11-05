Standout camp, City Kickboxing based out of Auckland, New Zealand has yet another exciting talent under the UFC’s banner.

Along with the likes of undisputed middleweight champion, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, featherweight kingpin, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, lightweight contender, Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker, and flyweight challenger, Kai Kara-France to name a few – the camp can now add light heavyweight kickboxer, Carlos ‘Mr. Marvellous’ Ulberg to the promotion’s ranks.

Ulberg, undefeated from his three professional mixed martial arts appearances earned his UFC contract in the main event of Dana White‘s Contenders Series last night, where the Kiwi managed a massive first-round knockout victory over Brazilian knockout ace, Bruno Oliveira.

The 29-year-old 205-pound prospect, who plys his trade at City Kickboxing under the tutelage of renowned coach Eugune Bareman, and Doug Viney scored three knockout wins during his time as a kickboxer and improved to 3-0 with last night’s highlight-reel stoppage victory.

Countering an aggressive Oliveira just after the two-minute mark, Ulberg connected with a massive counter left hook, stunning the veteran, before landing a further right counter hand, sending the Corinthians MMA product, faceplanting to the canvas – with referee Herb Dean timing his separation of the two perfectly.

GOOD NIGHT 🇳🇿 Carlos Ulberg finds the chin and ends the night!



[ Contracts up next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/JB1vYDZXi5 — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2020

The above-mentioned, Adesanya, who recently notched his second successful middleweight championship defence at UFC 253 in September on ‘Fight Island’ against Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa, is currently preparing for a leap to light heavyweight to challenge, Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound crown, and featured in Ulberg’s corner last night.

For fellow City Kickboxing staple, Volkanovski, the undisputed featherweight best also featured on ‘Fight Island’ at the first go-around in July, taking home a successful title defence in a close five-round rematch with former champion, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. In terms of next opponent, Volkanovski is expected to clash with recent big-winner, one-time title chaser, Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega sometime next year.