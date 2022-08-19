Exclusive: Victor Altamirano plans to “fire at will, shoot to kill” when he faces Daniel da Silva at UFC 278

Victor Altamirano will take on Daniel da Silva in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend at UFC 278.

The UFC flyweight is scheduled to make his second UFC appearance where he aims to earn himself his first win within the promotion.

Previewing his upcoming bout, during a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s Mike Owens, Victor Altamirano has exclaimed he is purely motivated in finding a stoppage victory on Saturday night.

“The plan is to fire at will, shoot to kill,” Altamirano stated.

“If it goes to the ground we will shoot the submission, we’re just going for the kill whether it happens with impact or whether it happens with the submission, whatever the opportunity we see first, we’re gonna take it.”

Although the Mexican native has yet to get his hand raised in the UFC, Altamirano hasn’t let that dampen his motivation nor stop him from envisioning what life would look like after a highlight win at UFC 278.

“Let’s get more fights, let’s climb up that ladder, let’s get on the rankings, let’s make it to the top 10/5. Let’s start fighting the top ones, let’s get closer to the belt if not the belt itself.”

Victor Altamirano breaks down his fight with Daniel da Silva

Following a rigorous training camp, Altamirano also detailed what areas of Daniel da Silvas’s game he has made sure he is cautious about.

“He’s got good Jiu Jitsu and transitions.”

“We just have to make sure we keep him on the outside, and if we do go into grappling engagement, we have to make sure we are the one that initiates it – So we just have to make sure to shut him down early with position before it’s too late, so we don’t have to fight any submissions.”

Despite remaining cautious of what remains across from him in the Octagon, ‘El Magnifico’ is confident he is prepared for the challenge and will make Silva feel his power.

“We know we love to fight but now we need to enjoy finishing the fight, we focused on this a lot. It’s like, look we’re going to fight let’s make this short and sweet, let’s finish it, let’s enjoy that tap, snap or nap.”

Do you think Victor Altamirano will finish Daniel da Silva at UFC 278