Francisco Figueiredo, the younger brother of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, has finished Daniel Da Silva with a round one kneebar submission.
The fight would only last one minute, before Figueiredo caught Da Silva’s leg and began hyper extending it. Da Silva barely even had time to fight the submission before being forced to tap out.
This win brings the younger Figueiredo brother to 2-1 inside the UFC octagon, having previously defeated Jerome Rivera and came up short against Malcolm Gorden. In the post-fight interview, he stated that he will be remaining in the U.S. to take on another fight should an opponent become available.