Top welterweight contenders, Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa are set to square off at UFC 265 on August 7.

Chris Prawdzik of Cageside Press first announced news of the fight on social media, he wrote.

“#Breaking Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) vs. Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) set for #UFC265 in August. What a fight!”

Luque heads into the UFC 265 match-up on the back of three consecutive wins, all coming by stoppage. The 29-year-old picked up the biggest win of his career last time out when he knocked out former champion, Tyron Woodley, inside one round. Prior to that, he stopped Randy Brown and Niko Price to establish himself as a true contender at 170lbs. Luque holds several other high-profile wins over the likes of Mike Perry and Belal Muhammad.

Chiesa has looked brilliant since moving up to welterweight in December 2018. ‘Maverick’ is currently riding a four-fight win streak. Last time out he out grappled Neil Magny over five rounds for a decision win. Prior to that Chiesa picked up wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Diego Sanchez, and Carlos Condit. He holds several high-profile wins from his time at lightweight over the likes of Beneil Dariush, Jim Miller, and Al Iaquinta.

UFC 265 is really starting to take shape. On Monday, a strawweight rematch between Angela Hill and Tecia Torres was announced. The pair previously fought at UFC 188 in 2015, with Torres emerging victorious via numinous decision. They were booked to face off for a second time at UFC 256 in December last year but a positive COVID-19 test forced Hill out of the bout.

UFC 265 Fight Card (So Far)

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa

Casey Kenny vs. Song Yadong

Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmon

Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Leonardo

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Who do you think will emerge victorious at UFC 265? Vicente Luque or Michael Chiesa?