This weekend the UFC returns to the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing with it an electric welterweight rematch between two top contenders.

When Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque first clashed, back in 2016, ‘The Silent Assasin’ made short work of his opponent. Luque knocked Muhammad out cold in round one of their first UFC octagon meeting. However, ‘Remember The Name’ now has the chance to live up to his moniker and take his revenge on the hard-hitting Brazilian.

Will history repeat itself in another Luque KO victory? Or will Muhammad manage to turn the tables and show just how much he has developed since their first fight? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff have to say:

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2

Frank Bonada

As much as Muhammad has impressed over the past few years, I simply find it incredibly hard to bet against Vicente Luque. ‘The Silent Assasain’ is such a dangerous individual inside the octagon, perfectly showcased in the first fight with Muhammad. However, upon diving deeper into this matchup, it is considerably more intriguing than it initially appeared. Muhammad’s wrestling game was on full display against ‘Wonderboy’ in his most recent UFC appearance, and this could well be another avenue for him to exploit against Luque. A counter-argument could be made that Luque’s dangerous submission game could work as a deterrent, but Muhammad has never been submitted in his entire career. Ultimately I will go with a Luque KO/TKO victory later in the fight, but Muhammad is certainly a live dog in this one.

Ross Markey

Both Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad have come on leaps and bounds since their November 2016 clash it must be said. The pair have since accumulated so much more Octagon experience — against a range of high-level, championship-caliber opponents to boot. Luque, in particular, has a knack for finishes throughout his tenure with the organization – displaying his grappling ability in his two most recent wins. That new edge to his game – paired with his grit and striking makes him good value for me to land a second career win over Muhammad at UFC Vegas 51.

Makoa Goble

This weekend fight fans are highly anticipating the interesting rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. The pair first fought in 2016, and both have steadily climbed the rankings and made significant improvements to their game. Expect this one to be a war. With Luque fighting, things can end in an instant. However, on paper, everything points to this one going the distance and being a very tough contest. Although it’s hard to choose, you could say Luque will win via decision. Don’t be surprised if it ends up going the other way though, or if the fight ends via finish!

Patrick Post

I’m picking Vicente Luque. He’s got the clear advantage in the striking which Belal is going to have a hard time dealing with. If Belal looks to utilize his wrestling/takedowns it could leave him vulnerable to submission attempts from Luque. Chiesa left his neck open for a second and Luque snatched it up! Luque by submission.

Lewis Simpson

‘Im taking Vicente Luque to leave victorious again. I feel Luque is really one of the most underrated and appreciated in the division. A statement victory over a durable Muhammad could potentially be a coming-out party for the Brazilian. Muhammad’s last and only stoppage loss came to Luque, which would leave you with a pinch of self-doubt even as a mentally strong individual. Overall, I think the bout will be fought at a grueling pace, with Muhammad landing several takedowns and controlling the action. Luque has shown an excellent will to get back to his feet in the past, and I think that will be the difference-maker. Muhammad may struggle over 25-minutes to keep the fight on the mat, but once Luque has the freedom to pick his openings and dive into the toolbox, he will capitalize on the shot selection, like in the first bout. Luque by stoppage.

What’s your prediction for this welterweight rematch?

