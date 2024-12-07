Vicente Luque stops Themba Gorimbo with brutal 52-Second D’Arce choke in shock win – UFC 310 Highlights

Veteran welterweight contender, Vicente Luque has bounced back from a two-fight skid tonight in massive fashion — wrapping up another patented D’Arce choke submission, this time making impressive short work of short-notice opponent, Themba Gorimbo in their UFC 310 clash.

Luque, the current number fourteen ranked welterweight contender, was slated to make his return to action tonight against former title challenger and ex-WEC and Strikeforce gold holder, Nick Diaz in a reworked pairing, before the Stockton native was removed from the card.

Replaced by the above-mentioned Zimbabwe native, Gorimbo on just weeks’ notice, Brazilian-American star, Luque made incredibly short fashion, dropping the former with a right hand in close during an exchange, before immediately jumping on a D’Arce choke and forcing a submission in just 52-seconds.

Below, catch the highlights from Vicente Luque’s submission win over Themba Gorimbo at UFC 310