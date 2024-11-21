Vicente Luque urges Nick Diaz to ‘Seek help’ amid UFC 310 fight cancellation

ByRoss Markey
Vicente Luque urges Nick Diaz to 'Seek help' amid UFC 310 fight cancellation

Perennial welterweight contender, Vicente Luque has urged former title challenger, Nick Diaz to “seek help” if possible — after their slated UFC 310 clash next month was shelved earlier this week, in place of a pairing with the surging, Thema Gorimbo.

Luque, who retains the number fourteen rank in the welterweight division, has been sidelined since himself since UFC Fight Night Atlantic City earlier this year, dropping a ground strikes TKO defeat to the streaking, Joaquin Buckley.

As for former welterweight title challenger, Diaz, the Stockton fan-favorite most recently fought in 2021, dropping a third round TKO loss to former undisputed welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler in the pair’s rematch.

READ MORE:  Mikey Musumeci Explains Why he Left ONE for the UFC: "We don’t have to question if they'll have money a year from now."
Nick Diaz targeted UFC 300 comeback fight with Georges St-Pierre before booking Vicente Luque clash
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And slated to fight Vicente Luque earlier this summer in a scrutinized UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia return, “travel issues” reportedly forced Diaz from the card, with the duo rescheduled to compete in December on the final flagship card of the annum.

Luque

However, pulled from the bout officially over the weekend in place of a bout between Luque and the above-mentioned, Gorimbo, speculation has been rife regarding the mental state of Diaz, with footage emerging of him attempting to light grass on fire on social media earlier this month.

Vicente Luque urges Nick Diaz to “seek help” amid viral video

And commenting on the bizarre footage, Brazilian-American veteran, Luque urged the former WEC and Strikeforce championship holder to “seek help” with many questioning his mental state.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler reveals he 'Technically' tapped out in Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 309

“I don’t know exactly why [it was cancelled],” Vicente Luque said during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “I saw that video of him in the streets, and he didn’t look OK. And more than anything, I hope his family and he’s taking care of himself. I hope he recovers and goes back to his best state possible.

“When I saw the video—first, I didn’t know if it was a recent video or not, but I kept thinking, if it’s recent, I hope he really seeks help to get out of the situation he’s in because Nick is a fighter I follow since before I was in the UFC. He has inspired me a lot in the past. What he’s done, fighting legends like B.J. PennGeorges St-PierreAnderson SilvaCarlos Condit, many big names. You see his accomplishments, and see his state at 40 years of age, that’s not how I want to see any fighter.

READ MORE:  Alexander Volkanovski rules out Diego Lopes clash next: 'We're fighting for the title'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts