Michael ‘Venom’ Page Predicts Shara Magomedov Will Shoot for a Takedown After Getting Dominated on the Feet

It won’t be long before Shara Magomedov goes for a takedown in his co-main event clash with Michael Page in Saudi Arabia.

That’s the mentality ‘Venom’ is taking into the Octagon this Saturday when the UFC returns to Saudi Arabia with a stacked Fight Night card emanating from the ANB Arena in Riyadh. Page will be looking to break into the middleweight division’s top 15 when he takes on undefeated Russian knockout artist Shara Magomedov, currently the No. 14 ranked contender at 185.

With both fighters possessing their own unique style of striking, fans should be in for a real treat. Just don’t expect the entire fight to take place on the feet.

During an interview with Inside Fighting ahead of his return to the Octagon, ‘Venom’ believes that he’ll be able to frustrate ‘Bullet’ enough on the feet, prompting him to switch things up and start shooting for takedowns.

“I think it’s two strikers going at it. Like I said, I’ve been wrong many times, including against Ian Garry, where, again, you’d think that somebody with that level of striking talent would just stay in that realm,” Page said.



“But yeah, I think Shara will maybe do something similar if things are not going his way. Or, when things don’t go his way and I’m in there, and I’m frustrating him, I’m confusing him, you know — I’m landing shots, he’s missing shots — he may decide to go a different route.”

‘Venom’ seeks his second UFC win against the unbeaten ‘Bullet’

Page will look to land his second career win inside the Octagon. He previously earned a unanimous decision W over Kevin Holland in his promotional debut before coming up short against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 in June.

Meanwhile, Shara Magomedov made his fifth promotional appearance boasting a 15-0 record, four of those wins coming under the UFC banner. His most recent outing saw him deliver a sensational double-spinning back fist knockout against Arman Petrosyan in Abu Dhabi.