Bellator MMA flyweight prospect, Valerie Loureda has confirmed that she has penned a multi-year deal to make a transition from professional mixed martial arts to professional wrestling, linking up with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Loureda, a native of Miami, Florida – confirmed to ESPN this Wednesday afternoon that she had put pen to paper on a multi-year deal with the WWE – making the transition to professional wrestling.

A trainee at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida – Loureda competed 5 times professionally since her career began back in February 2019 under the Scott Coker-led organizational banner, defeating Colby Fletcher, Larkyn Dasch, Tara Pegano, as well as Taylor Turner, in between her sole professional defeat against Hannah Guy.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following the announcement of her signing with the WWE, an emotional Loureda confirmed her move to professional wrestling.

“I have now become the first Cuban-American women and I am now a WWE superstar,” Valerie Loureda said. “I’m really excited, and I’ve dedicated my whole life to martial arts, and everything has come to this moment. And this is my opportunity to showcase my culture and entertain the world.”



“I’m emotional because I’ve worked really hard in my whole life,” Valerie Loureda continued. “I’ve had a very hard upbringing, and every day, I’ve always just believed in myself, and trained hard hoping to make it to the next step and just chasing a dream that I’ve had in my heart since I was a baby.”

In a statement released to MMA Fighting, Bellator MMA president, Coker confirmed that Loureda had reached an agreement with the WWE.

“Valerie Loureda is a very young and talented athlete who can accomplish plenty in MMA for years to come, but for now we wish her the best of luck as she pursues her dream of becoming a WWE Superstar,” The statement read. “She will remain an active and under contract fighter with Bellator, and we look forward to welcoming her back into the cage in the near future/ We take great pride in allowing our athletes to test themselves in additional arenas such as boxing and pro-wrestling.”

Valerie Loureda has competed exclusively with Bellator MMA during her career

Reflecting on her run with Bellator MMA, Loureda thanked the promotion for the platform they had initially offered to her at the start of her professional career.

“Scott Coker and Mike Kogan, they believed in me when I was 19 years old,” Valerie Loureda said. “My first professional fight was without shinguards at the Mohegan Sun, opening a main card. They gave me an opportunity opening a main card. They gave me an opportunity to brand myself and build this platform and just be me. Now, I’m making this transition, and my mind has shifted, but I know what I’m going to do in the WWE. … I love fighting, but this is my time.”