Valentina Shevchenko Uninterested In Superfight Talk Ahead Of UFC 247

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is keen to shut down talk of potential superfights ahead of UFC 247. ‘Bullet’ will defend her title in the co-main event against top contender Katyln Chookagian on Saturday night. Speaking to MMA Junkie during fight week, the Ukrainian resisted talk about future fights and insisted she has been fully focused on the job at hand, she said.

“First of all, I’m focused on my fight this Saturday. I’m not thinking about any further fights. I put everything I have inside of me toward this Saturday for this fight. Second, superfights against who? I don’t know. Amanda Nunes? Weili (Zhang)? Henry Cejudo? Against who? I don’t think this is the right moment to think about this right now.”

Despite finding questions about her future frustrating Shevchenko understands why media and fans are so eager to ask questions on the subject.

“I think (people) are just curious and want to know about everything going on,” Shevchenko said. “Of course, I think they understand flyweight is a hard, competitive division. They understand that. But everyone wants to see (these). I think it’s normal people have interest in all of the things in front of me at one time.”

The champion is a big favourite ahead of her fight with Chookagian in Texas. However, ‘Bullet’ is fully prepared for the new challenge in front of her and looking forward to a good fight.

“Katlyn is already different than my other (opponents) because I don’t believe any fighter can be the singular (form) you fought already,” Shevchenko said. “Even when you fight the same fighter twice, it can be two different fights. She has her styles and I prepared for those styles. That’s it. I hope it’s going to be a good fight.”

