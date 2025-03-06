UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who most recently won her title back against former champion Alexa Grasso. Recently, Shevchenko went on the Ariel Helwani show to preview her upcoming fight against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. She would defend herself from recent criticism as she showed her appreciation for the UFC title and her hard path to becoming UFC champion.

“I’m not the kind of person who takes things for granted. When I became UFC champion, it wasn’t by chance. It wasn’t like I had six fights and suddenly, boom, I was champion. “Let’s not forget—I came into the UFC championship as a 17-time Muay Thai champion. I had a long martial arts journey before earning the UFC belt. That’s why I truly know how to appreciate things. I understand the value of hard work and what it takes to achieve something.” “It’s not about a different level of appreciation for the belt—it’s just different.””

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her five-round battle against Alexa Grasso of Mexico in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Valentina Shevchenko puts her road to UFC gold into perspective

Valentina Shevchenko, despite being very well known in the Muay Thai scene internationally, wasn’t fast-tracked to a UFC title opportunity as many have been before. Such as the likes of Brock Lesnar, Holly Holm, and recently Alex Pereira. She still fought on the regional scene in central Asia and worked her way into the UFC.

Taking on hard fights against champions such as Liz Carmouche, Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Peña. So, the women’s flyweight great most definitely knows and appreciates what it means to work oneself to the top, not just in Muay Thai but also on the biggest stage in all of MMA in the UFC.