And Still. Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko remains the undisputed UFC flyweight championship holder with a unanimous decision win over the highly game and admirable challenger, Jennifer Maia.

Following up a counter right-hand, defending champion, Shevchenko secured a trip takedown, eventually winding up in Maia’s full-guard. Electing to hang out in Maia’s closed guard from then on until the klaxon, Shevchenko managed to score with a couple of short, stinging elbows, as Maia failed to allow the Kyrgyzstan native to create any space.

Opening the second-round with a decent spinning back-kick to the body, Shevchenko again initiated the clinch, and momentarily had Maia on her back who then swept and eventually scrambled back to her feet at the fence. Shevchenko eventually ended up on her back after a miscued takedown attempt, ultimately allowing the challenger to slot into half guard once more at the fence. Round two for the challenger. 19-19

Finding her target with a couple of counter left-hooks, Shevchenko made a bright start to the third frame, before Maia tied up at the fence again for a moment. Scoring a massive left hook, Shevchenko managed another takedown against a stout defence of Maia. Eventually returning to her feet via an elevated butterfly guard, Maia ended the round on her back after another trip from champion, Shevchenko.

Five takedowns from five shots for Shevchenko gives her a 100% accuracy rate in the fourth round, as Maia attempted to retain half guard at least. Round number four for the champion as Maia’s corner calls for a takedown, before urging a knockout or submission.

With an aggressive start to the fifth and final round, Chute Boxe mainstay, Maia clinched at the fence, before Shevchenko began to sit into her punches and and kicks. Finding her range in midway through the final round, Shevchenko managed to score with a looping left hand, with Maia doing her best to find success with a counter left-hook of her own.

Scoring the fourth consecutive successful defence of her flyweight title, Shevchenko takes home a 49-46 (x3) unanimous decision success.

Below, catch the highlights from Shevchenko’s gritty unanimous decision title defence win over the game, Maia.