Valentina Shevchenko responds to Zhang Weili callout: “She’s gotten stronger … that’s not gonna help her.”

The Chinese-born UFC strawweight world champion Zhang Weili has called out the women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko for a championship super fight showdown. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, the Kyrgyz fighter responded.

After capturing her strawweight throne by defeating Carla Esparza, ‘Magnum‘ Zhang Weili explained who she wants in her next bout. She told China Daily:

“There are so many great fighters in this division at the moment. I don’t have a particular name that I want to fight for now. I will wait for the call from UFC to decide which one is more appealing … [On Valentina Shevchenko] I think it would be a great fight (and) it’s one I’ve considered before. She is a very versatile fighter with a complete package. I hope it can be arranged whenever UFC sees fit.”

While speaking to Mike Bohn at the annual World MMA Awards, ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko responded:

“It’s one of the options of what can happen, definitely. I saw her recent fight. She’s gotten stronger, more tactical. But if the fight is gonna happen, that’s not gonna help her.” (H/T MMANews)

In this super fight showdown, Zhang Weili would likely be going up in weight to challenge for the flyweight crown against the long-reigning Shevchenko.

Who’s next for Valentina Shevchenko?

Aside from the Zhang match, Shevchenko has other super-fight options. She is 0-2 against the reigning two-division champion Amanda Nunes, but is interested in revenge. Regarding facing Nunes, Shevchenko said:

“Actually, always. There is interest always. And I [am] actually ready for that because it’s a fight that makes sense … Any super fight would be good.”

For challenger in her own strawweight division, the reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko said:

“I think the next challenger I would consider Alexa Grasso and [Manon] Fiorot. These are two challengers who are extremely good and ready for this title test. Any of them.”

The UFC women’s flyweight world champion Valentina Shevchenko concluded with:

“I’m ready.”

See the full interview below: