Zhang Weili promises future ‘banger’ fight against Valentina Shevchenko: “It’s a must, for sure.”

UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili feels that a matchup against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is inevitable.

Now in her second reign as champion, Weili plans on moving up 10lbs to take on Shevchenko in a bid to become the promotion’s latest double-champ. ‘Magnum’ dominated Carle Esparza in her most recent performance, ultimately stopping the American in the second round all while displaying her newly evolved skills.

Weili feels like it is time now to attempt to snatch the belt of the long-reigning flyweight champion, whose last loss came against Amanda Nunes back in 2017

“Yes. It’s a must, for sure,” Weili said regarding the potential Shevchenko fight through a translator. “No question.”

“I thought about this a couple of years back. Eventually, we will run into each other in the octagon because the weight divisions are so close.”

Weili would not go as far as guaranteeing a victory but did promise to put on a show.

“I don’t know for sure if I’ll take the belt away from her,” she said on TheMMAHour. “But one thing I can guarantee is it’s going to be a banger if me and the champ get in the octagon. It will be a great performance, regardless of the outcome.” (H/TBloodyElbow)

Neither woman has a fight booked and there is no clear-cut contender for either in their respective divisions.

The matchup could make for one of the biggest in women’s MMA history and has the potential to be an exciting matchup.

Zhang Weili on TheMMAHour

Do you want to see Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko?