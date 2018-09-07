Valentina Shevchenko Reacts To Nicco Montano’s Disappointing Weight Miss

Valentina Shevchenko has reacted to today’s disappointing situation, and she’s handling it like a true professional. However, she has also expressed her frustration.

Montano was slated to make her first title defense as the UFC women’s flyweight champion against the former women’s bantamweight title contender in the co-main event of tomorrow’s UFC 228. However, this fight got canceled once it was revealed on Friday morning prior to the weigh-ins that the champ was hospitalized for kidney function issues.

As a result, Shevchenko weighed in and was later informed that Montano was unable to fight. Due to such short notice of this incident, the UFC decided to scrap the bout and Shevchenko won’t compete come fight night. Hopefully, the Las Vegas-based promotion will give her the show money that she deserves for making championship weight.

After a few hours after the news had broken, Shevchenko took to her official Instagram account to express her feelings with the following:

“I am not surprised about this situation with Nicco. And I told it before, she can pull out from the fight at anytime. She was trying to avoid this fight several times already. It is my 3rd preparation for this fight. Looks like It was her plan from the beginning, to show up for the fight week , to build up her name, speak confident and secure, and then escape from the fight in the last minutes. She was speaking about Fighting spirit and character. What kind of fighting spirit she is talking about? I don’t believe in a version about health issues, she was looking totally fine in open work out and media day. Her actions are totally unprofessional! First of all I am very sorry for all my fans who came to support me! I am very upset about all this happening. I was preparing for this fight hard and serious. My plan was to leave Dallas with the belt. I will keep moving forward. And will seize the next opportunity to take what is mine. Thank you everyone of my dear friends for your support!”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018, in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.