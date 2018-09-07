Details Emerge About Nicco Montano’s Frightening Weight Miss

UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano was hospitalized in a concerning scene surrounding her UFC 228 flyweight title fight with Valentina Shevchenko.

Now, some details have emerged about the champion’s current status. Montano’s training partner Steve Hanna released a statement to MMA Fighting to detail Montano’s ailment. He claims she will be fine in a few days.

However, she’s out of the fight because she simply could not continue cutting weight due to kidney function:

“She will be fine in a few days,” Hanna’s statement read. “The UFC medical team was called in to evaluate her this morning during the process of her weight cut. They determined that she had to cease cutting weight and be transported to and treated at the local hospital for issues regarding her kidney function.”

It’s unknown when Montano will defend her flyweight title. When she does it will be her first title defense after she won the belt at last December’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 27 Finale.

Montano fought at bantamweight prior to TUF 27. For what it’s worth she made weight three times in a six-week period on the show.