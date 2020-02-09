Valentina Shevchenko Smashes Katlyn Chookagian – UFC 247 Results

Spread the word!













Up next in the co-main event of UFC 247 is a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian.

Round 1:

Shevchenko lands a very nice spinning backfist. Shevchenko now working some nice leg kicks off the ends of combinations. Shevchenko catches a kick and takes the fight to the ground. A nice elbow from Shevchenko cuts Chookagian wide open to end the round.

Round 2:

Shevchenko backs Chookagian up with a spinning back kick to the body. A very nick combination lands for Shevchenko inside the pocket. Shevchenko continues to connect with her lead leg kick and follows it up with a clean spinning back kick to the face. Shevchenko with a takedown. Chookagian is able to recover full guard. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Shevchenko catches a kick and takes Chookagian down, right into a crucifix, and Shevchenko is unloading. Chookagian has no answer, and that’s it. The referee stops it.

Official Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian via R2 TKO (punches, 1:03)