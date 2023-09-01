Former undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko is firmly gearing up for her Octagon return later this month in the main event of Noche UFC – and claims Alexa Grasso is not destined to echo history and land a submission win, claiming such a stoppage “will not happen ever again” against her.

Shevchenko, the current number one ranked flyweight contender, is scheduled to make her Octagon return at Noche UFC later this month – headlining a ‘Fight Night’ billed card at T-Mobile Arena in an immediate championship rematch with Mexican gold holder, Grasso.

Rematching the pound-for-pound number one, Shevchenko suffered her first loss at the flyweight limit in a huge-upset loss in the co-main event at UFC 285 back in March, dropping a rear-naked choke loss to the Guadalajara title chaser.

Valentina Shevchenko issues stark warning to Alexa Grasso ahead of Noche UFC

However, ahead of her return to the Octagon in a bid to land the flyweight crown for the second time in her UFC tenure, Shevchenko insists that while Grasso managed to capitalize on a slip-up back in March en route to a submission win, the Mexico native has no chance of repeating history.

“Everything was by the plan,” Valentina Shevchenko told Red Corner MMA during a recent interview. “Until the moment in the fourth round, yes. I kind of expected from her (Alexa Grasso) – because she was in the position when she has to bring everything, do something crazy, or something like that. It’s obvious because the contenders, they do these things and I studied her previous fights.”

“I watched her previous fights, I expected what she did and it just happened,” Valentina Shevchenko explained. “It’s not gonna happen every again.”

With her title fight loss to Grasso, fan-favorite Krygsztan native, Shevchenko had suffered her first loss at the flyweight limit in nine fights, having successfully defended the crown on seven separate occasions during her impressive reign.

And outside the Octagon, Shevchenko has been earmarked to reportedly serve as a cover athlete alongside undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski – for the new EA Sports UFC 5 video game.

Can Valentina Shevchenko scale the crown again at Noche UFC?