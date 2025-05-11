Valentina Shevchenko retains title in tight fight against Manon Fiorot – UFC 315 Highlights

Undisputed flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko has kicked off her second run as divisional queen with a win tonight in the co-main event of UFC 315, landing a unanimous decision win over French contender, Manon Fiorot in their back-and-forth showdown in Canada.

Shevchenko, the incumbent and two-time flyweight gold holder, regained her crown last September at Noche UFC, turning in her first career win over Mexican star, Alexa Grasso at the third time of trying in their trilogy fight at The Las Vegas Sphere.

As for Fiorot, the surging Nice native, managed to earn her title fight tonight following a decision win over Erin Blanchfield back in April of last year — following an unbeaten run in the promotion prior to that.

However, tonight, turning in a striking masterclass tonight against French contender, Fiorot — Shevchenko managed to even drop the challenger midway through their pairing close to the end of the round to swing the tide her favor.

Given tonight’s triumph, fans are already chomping at the bit for a super fight between Shevchenko and undisputed strawweight queen, Zhang Weili.

Check out the highlights from Valentina Shevchenko’s win at UFC 315 tonight