Former flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko hilariously shut down a fan during a Q&A session ahead of UFC 289 this weekend – electing against giving the former her number upon request.

Shevchenko, the current #1 ranked flyweight challenger, most recently co-headlined UFC 285 back in March of this year, suffering an eventual fourth round submission defeat, Shevchenko was submitted by Mexican challenger, Alexa Grasso at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yet to return to the Octagon in the time since, Shevchenko is expected to rematch Lobo Gym mainstay, Grasso before the close of the year – potentially in September at a pay-per-view event.

Appearing at a question and answer session at a UFC 30th Anniversary event yesterday ahead of UFC 289 this weekend in Vancouver, Canada – Valentina Shevchenko was asked out by a fan as she fielded questions – quickly knocking back the hopeful caller.

“One, are you single?” The fan asked during the Q&A session. “Two, do you want my number?”

“Thank you,” Valentina Shevchenko replied. “I am single, and I am not sure about the number.”

In response to Kyrgyzstan native, Shevchenko, the fan replied, ‘That’s not a no” – receiving a chorus of laughs from those in attendance.

23-4 as a professional, Shevchenko suffered her first loss at the flyweight limit in her March blemish to Grasso earlier this year, having previously landed a stunning nine straight victories since her move to 125 pounds back in 2018.

Debuting with a stoppage win over Priscila Cachoeira, Shevchenko then nabbed vacant flyweight gold in a decision win over former strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Valentina Shevchenko defended the flyweight title seven times

Successfully defending the flyweight crown on seven consecutive occasions, Shevchenko landed wins over Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos during her reign as undisputed flyweight championship holder.