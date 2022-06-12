Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Valentina Shevchenko remains the undisputed UFC flyweight champion post-UFC 275 — successfully landing her seventh successful title defense courtesy of a razor-thin split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46) victory over the #4 ranked contender, Taila Santos in Singapore.

Failing to start all that brightly against Santos in the opening round, Shevchenko was forced to fend off a rear-naked choke attempt on more than one occasion in the first frame, however, managed to survive and sweep on cue throughout the fight when tasked.

Countering well in the fourth round as well as the fifth, Shevchenko, a native of Kyrgyzstan, certainly did not have the bout all her own way throughout the twenty five minute distance against the Brazilian — who offered up a flurry of takedown attempts, grappling offensive manoeuvres.

Below, catch the highlights from Valentina Shevchenko’s close split decision win against Taila Santos

