ByRoss Markey
Usman Nurmagomedov retains title in decision win over Alexandr Shabily - Bellator Champions Series 4 Highlights

In his return to competition following an anti-doping issue, unbeaten Russian star, Usman Nurmagomedov managed to retain his undisputed lightweight title in last night’s Bellator Champions Series 4 headlining fight against contender, Alexandr Shabily in a unanimous decision effort.

Nurmagomedov, who had been sidelined since he saw an initial unanimous judging win over ex-champion, Brent Primus overturned to an official ‘No Contest‘ result, was embroiled in a high-profile anti-doping issue.

usman nur

Testing positive for a banned substance, Nurmagomedov remained the undisputed lightweight kingpin under the Bellator MMA banner due to the reported “unintentional” use of the substance in question, remaining champion for last night’s anticipated fight with Shabily.

usman khabib

And landing a unanimous decision shutout against Rostov contender, Shabily — which included a near-finish via submission, Nurmagomedov was heralded by his coach and relative, former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who praised him as well as current Octagon star, Islam Makhachev.

usman 2

Below, catch the highlights from Usman Nurmagomedov decision win over Alexandr Shabily

