“This Is Dynasty” Khabib Nurmagomedov Reflects on Family MMA Success After Another Title Win

Khabib Nurmagomedov was front and center for his cousin Usman’s hard-fought victory at Bellator Champion Series last night.

The former UFC champion was ecstatic to see more MMA success come to the family, and he was very proud of his cousin Usman for defending his Bellator lightweight championship. This win marks the 18th in a row for the young Dagestani fighter, who remains undefeated just like his older cousin and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Usman Nurmagomedov defended his title against Alexander Shabliy, who was on a nine-fight win streak before getting defeated last night via unanimous decision. Shabliy presented a lot more of a challenge than many expected. However, he lost almost every round as far as the judges were concerned, with scores of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 to seal his defeat.

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes to the cage and speaks on the family dynasty

“I think Usman (Nurmagomedov) is right now one of the best lightweights in the world,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said, standing in the Bellator octagon. “I was before; now it’s our brother Islam (Makhachev), and Usman is next. This is dynasty.”

“I think many, many years people gonna talk,” Nurmagomedov continued. “And they don’t even understand why (our family is so dominant in MMA). Because we work so hard, we believe in Allah, and we believe in ourselves.”

With that, the Nurmagomedov tribe would leave yet another event victorious. The dynasty is indeed in full effect, with Khabib’s lasting legacy on the UFC and his family’s continued work in the MMA world. Islam Makhachev is dominating the UFC’s lightweight division, and Usman Nurmagomedov is doing the same to Bellator’s. Shoot, even Umar Nurmagomedov is on the verge of a title shot!

