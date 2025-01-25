Usman Nurmagomedov retains title, takes home razor thin decision over Paul Hughes – PFL Road to Dubai Highlights

Russian standout, Usman Nurmagomedov remains the undisputed Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder tonight following his headliner at PFL Road to Dubai against Irish challenger, Paul Hughes — surviving some massive adversity to land a majority decision victory.

Nurmagomedov, who entered tonight’s grudge fight with surging Derry striker, Hughes — had previously racked up a series of consecutive title defense wins over Benson Henderson, and Alexander Shabily prior to tonight’s pairing in Dubai.

And taking a victory in the opening round in a tightly-contested back-and-forth in the opening five minutes, Nurmagomedov would be deducted a point in the third round after landing a third illegal groin strike on former Cage Warriors featherweight kingpin, Hughes.

Clashing heads in the fourth frame which resulted in a stoppage in the action for the cage-side physician to assess both fighters, Hughes seemed to be in for a shock victory until the fifth — with a previously fatigued, Usman Nurmagomedov caught a second wind and managed to dictate the pace of the final frame from the SmartCage fence.

And landing a majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 48-46) win, Nurmagomedov improved his unbeaten professional record to 19-0(1) with the victory — handing Hughes his first professional defeat following a stunning seven-fight winning run.

Below, catch the highlights from Usman Nurmagomedov’s hard-fought win over Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes battles the takedown attempt throwing hands!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 MAX

🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN

🇷🇺 OKKO pic.twitter.com/fktkfkhAXI — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 25, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov steps on the gas pedal in the 3rd round!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 MAX

🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN

🇷🇺 OKKO pic.twitter.com/bu97ULdRgB — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 25, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov & Paul Hughes go back and forth in the 3rd! Championship Rounds coming up…#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 MAX

🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN

🇷🇺 OKKO pic.twitter.com/b27DbuWw7b — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 25, 2025

Paul Hughes is fired up and ready to go!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 MAX

🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN

🇷🇺 OKKO pic.twitter.com/Um9BFwbrgs — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 25, 2025