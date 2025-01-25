Vadim Nemkov Chokes Out Tim Johnson in First Round – PFL Road to Dubai Highlights

Vadim Nemkov made quick work of Tim Johnson in the PFL Road to Dubai co-main event.

Nemkov caught Johnson early with a glancing head kick that busted open the Minnesota native. Johnson attempted to respond with a big right hook, but that allowed Nemkov to change levels and put Johnson on the mat.

As Johnson muscled his way back up, Nemkov hopped on his back and locked in both hooks. Johnson posted himself on both arts, freeing up his neck for Nemkov to cinch in a rear-naked choke and force the tap out just past the three-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Tim Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:08 or Round 1.

check out highlights from Vadim Nemkov vs. Tim Johnson at PFL Road to Dubai:

Dominant performance from Vadim Nemkov at Heavyweight!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 MAX

🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN

🇷🇺 OKKO pic.twitter.com/l2DccvOK04 — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 25, 2025