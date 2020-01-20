Manager: Kamaru Usman Is Out Injured, Jorge Masvidal Should Fight Conor McGregor For Interim 170lb Title

Spread the word!













Abe Kawa has claimed UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usamn is injured. The MMA manager has proposed his client Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal fight Conor McGregor for 170lb interim title in the meantime.

The call comes after ‘Notorious’ made a triumphant return to the cage at UFC 246. All he needed was 40 seconds to knock out MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. The Irishman looked back to his best, claiming his first win since beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

Current welterweight king Usman was in attendance, on the same night his Twitter was hacked and targeted vile tweets towards the UFC’s main attraction. Masvidal as also in attendance, rocking a Versace “house coat” as McGregor called it. And either man could well be next for ‘Notorious’ who said as much in his post-fight speech.

However, if Kawas is to believed his client is the only worthy and available fight for McGregor right now. Speaking on social media he claimed Usman was injured and proposed another option for the 31-year-old Dubliner.

“Looks like usman is out indefinitely with another injury. Conor is ready to go. Jorge is ready to go. Interim title for 170?”

The 170lb king defended his crown against Colby Covington late last year. In the process it appears he has suffered an injury, although this wasn’t public knowledge prior to the social media post from Masvidal’s manager. If he is indeed out with a long term issue, ‘Gamebred’ becomes the only other viable for McGregor at welterweight, should he wish to stay in the division.

However, the likelihood of the UFC stripping Karamu or bringing an interim belt into play is slim to none. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has literally just fought and after putting on a fight of the year contender he’s earned himself some credit from the company.

Should Conor McGregor stay at welterweight for fights with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?