Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan In The Works For UFC 245

Spread the word!













The bouts keep coming as a bantamweight contest between Urijah Faber and Petr Yan is in the works for UFC 245.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who, citing multiple sources, reports that it is close to being finalized.

Faber recently came out of retirement in June when he knocked out Ricky Simon inside one round in the co-main event of UFC Sacramento. He would set his sights on a potential fight with current champion Henry Cejudo next.

However, with Cejudo out until early next year after undergoing shoulder surgery, Yan is the next best option. “No Mercy” is undefeated in five UFC appearances and most recently came off a unanimous decision win over Jimmie Rivera.

The Russian has been calling out a number of names since, including Faber, and has seemingly got his wish.

The news comes on the same day that it was reported that former featherweight champion Jose Aldo would be competing against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 in what would be his bantamweight debut.

UFC 245 is already stacked with three title fights and it looks like the UFC is doing its best in making the end-of-year show even more stacked. The event takes place December 14 in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a welterweight title showdown between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

What do you think of the fight? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!