Urijah Faber Aims To ‘Silence’ ‘King Of Cringe’ Henry Cejudo

Urijah Faber still has his eyes set on a championship clash with Henry Cejudo.

Faber recently unretired and made his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition at UFC Sacramento in July when he made quick work of Ricky Simon. “The California Kid” finished Simon in under a minute via TKO in the first round. Now, Faber is calling for a championship bout with current double champ Cejudo.

Speaking at a fighter Q&A at Rogers Arena on Friday, Faber laid out his plans to “silence” Cejudo. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Henry Cejudo’s got the world strap, a couple of them, and an Olympic gold medal, which I actually never set my goals on as a young wrestler. I probably should have,” Faber said.

“But that’s enticing, to snatch up a couple of belts and a gold medal and silence the cringe, would be a great step in the right direction for me and I think it’s a great matchup. He’s naturally a ‘25-pounder, I’m a big ‘35-pounder. He’s got the wrestling pedigree, I’ve got better jiu-jitsu. He breaks guys and I don’t break, so I think that’s a good matchup.”

Cejudo is currently nursing an injury and likely won’t be eligible to return until the first quarter of 2020. However, he has looked nothing short of spectacular since suffering his last defeat to Joseph Benavidez (a controversial split decision) in December of 2016. “The King Of Cringe” is on a five-fight win streak, capturing both the UFC’s flyweight and bantamweight title in the process.

He also has notable wins over Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Marlon Moraes. Adding a Hall Of Fame name such as Faber to his resume would only make his career that much more impressive.

What do you make of Faber’s aspirations to land a fight with Cejudo? Do you think he’ll be able to earn a title shot?