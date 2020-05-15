Urijah Faber May Fight Marlon Vera At UFC On ESPN 8

Spread the word!













Fight legend Urijah Faber made a surprise appearance at the UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-ins earlier today. ‘The California Kid’ took to the scales and made the lightweight limit despite the fact he isn’t scheduled to fight on the card. Faber hasn’t fought since losing to Petr Yan at UFC 245 late last year. The Russian dominated the fight from the start and ultimately finished the fight with a beautiful head-kick KO.

The former WEC champion is currently in Jacksonville, Florida as a coach for Song Yadong who is supposed to be fighting Marlon Vera tomorrow night. However, according to Ariel Helwani Yadong is currently having some visa issues that may prevent him from fighting. If so, the UFC will attempt to make a short-notice fight between Faber and Vera – although it remains unclear if their varying weights will be an issue.

Urijah Faber Could Face Marlon Vera says Ariel Helwani

“Urijah Faber made a surprise appearance at the weigh-ins today. He weighed in at 153.5. The reason he did so is because Song Yadong, who weighed 145.5, has a potential visa issue that may preclude him from fighting tomorrow. They are trying to sort it out. Faber standing by.

“The two main questions right now are: can they issue be sorted in time for the event and if not would the commission allow Faber to fight Vera who weighed in at 145.5. All fluid at the moment.”

