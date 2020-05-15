Spread the word!













The weigh-ins are complete and all 12 fights are now official (almost) for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris which is set to go down tomorrow night (May 16) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris are will throw down. Overeem will be hoping to rebound from his fifth-round KO loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik last time out. Harris who is fighting for the first time since losing his daughter late last year will be trying to pick up a third straight win.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris – Official Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)



Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)



Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)



Marlon Vera (145.5) vs. Song Yadong (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Matt Brown (171)



Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)



Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (TBC*)



Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)



Mara Romero Borella (125.5) vs. Cortney Casey (126)



Don’Tale Mayes (241) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255)

WEIGH IN NOTES

Due to Irwin Rivera replacing Mike Davis to fight against Giga Chikadze on late notice he will weigh-in separately until he is medically cleared – this will include a COVID-19 test. The commission has agreed to this he will not participate in today’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs.

Marvin Vettori also weighed in at 203.5 pounds. He doesn’t have an opponent for the event and will be considered an alternate.

Urijah Faber also weighed in at 153.5 pounds. He doesn’t have an opponent and will be considered an alternate for this event.